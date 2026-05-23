Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (30-21) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (33-15)

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Rays.TV

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | TB: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | TB: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184)

NYY: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 2-2, 3.58 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 4-1, 3.19 ERA

The Yankees will look to Ryan Weathers (2-2) versus the Rays and Drew Rasmussen (4-1). Weathers and his team have a record of 3-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Weathers' team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have gone 5-3-0 against the spread when Rasmussen starts. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in four of Rasmussen's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (50.8%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

The Yankees vs Rays moneyline has New York as a -142 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +120 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Rays are -184 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +152.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

The Yankees-Rays game on May 23 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (61.4%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win 18 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 48 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 24-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 12 of the 20 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (60%).

Tampa Bay has gone 5-1 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (83.3%).

In the 47 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-21-0).

The Rays are 30-17-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.469) thanks to 21 extra-base hits. He has a .268 batting average and an on-base percentage of .380.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 55th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Ben Rice has 47 hits and an OBP of .385, both of which lead the Yankees this season. He's batting .288 and slugging .644.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 30th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Aaron Judge is batting .250 with a .554 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham is batting .174 with a .305 OBP and 27 RBI for New York this season.

Grisham has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .231 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has totaled 49 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .268 and slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 55th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Caminero enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads his team with a .394 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .506 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .316.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .263 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Chandler Simpson is batting .288 with two doubles, four triples and 10 walks.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

4/12/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/11/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2025: 13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2025: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/29/2025: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/28/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/4/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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