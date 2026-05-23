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Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Montreal Canadiens.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
  • Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-205)Canadiens (+168)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.4%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canadiens are -148 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +120.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canadiens game on May 23, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Montreal is the underdog at +168, and Carolina is -205 playing at home.

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