NHL
Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Montreal Canadiens.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-205)
|Canadiens (+168)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.4%)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canadiens are -148 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +120.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canadiens game on May 23, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Montreal is the underdog at +168, and Carolina is -205 playing at home.