Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Montreal Canadiens.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-205) Canadiens (+168) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.4%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canadiens are -148 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +120.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canadiens game on May 23, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Montreal is the underdog at +168, and Carolina is -205 playing at home.

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