MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 23
Will Kyle Leahy strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Kyle Leahy surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
- Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants
- Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
- Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances