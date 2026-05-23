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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 23

Will Kyle Leahy strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Kyle Leahy surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

  • Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants

  • Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

  • Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

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