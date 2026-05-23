Cubs vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs playing the Houston Astros.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Cubs vs Astros Game Info

Chicago Cubs (29-22) vs. Houston Astros (21-31)

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SCHN

Cubs vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

CHC: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+158) | HOU: +1.5 (-192)

CHC: -1.5 (+158) | HOU: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 4-2, 4.98 ERA vs Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 2-3, 2.61 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Colin Rea (4-2, 4.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Kai-Wei Teng (2-3, 2.61 ERA). When Rea starts, his team is 2-5-0 against the spread this season. When Rea starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Astros are 1-2-0 ATS in Teng's three starts with a set spread. The Astros have a 1-2 record in Teng's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (54.7%)

Cubs vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Cubs, Houston is the underdog at +120, and Chicago is -142 playing at home.

Cubs vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Astros are -192 to cover, and the Cubs are +158.

Cubs vs Astros Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Cubs-Astros on May 23, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Astros Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 20 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious 12 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 50 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 21-29-0 against the spread in their 50 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-20).

Houston has a 5-12 record (winning just 29.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Astros have played in 52 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-22-2).

The Astros have covered 40.4% of their games this season, going 21-31-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .383 this season. He has a .259 batting average.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Michael Busch has 41 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361. He's batting .229 and slugging .369.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 120th, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage 120th.

Dansby Swanson is batting .187 with a .349 slugging percentage and 27 RBI this year.

Ian Happ has 10 home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-best OBP (.416) and slugging percentage (.601), and paces the Astros in hits (57, while batting .303).

He is 12th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Christian Walker is batting .254 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Isaac Paredes has seven doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .244.

Cam Smith is hitting .207 with six doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Cubs vs Astros Head to Head

5/22/2026: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/29/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/28/2025: 12-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/27/2025: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/25/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/24/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/23/2024: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/16/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/15/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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