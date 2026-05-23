Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Toronto Blue Jays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-27)
- Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026
- Time: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET and SportsNet PT
Pirates vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-154) | TOR: (+130)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Pirates vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-3, 2.62 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 4.23 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Paul Skenes (6-3) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (1-1) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. Skenes and his team are 5-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. The Blue Jays are 6-2-0 ATS in Corbin's eight starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 2-4 record in Corbin's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (61.4%)
Pirates vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Pirates, Toronto is the underdog at +130, and Pittsburgh is -154 playing on the road.
Pirates vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Pirates are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -137 to cover.
Pirates vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- Pirates versus Blue Jays on May 23 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.
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Pirates vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Pirates have won in 18, or 62.1%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Pittsburgh has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 49 opportunities.
- In 49 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 25-24-0 against the spread.
- The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've gone 6-15 in those games.
- Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Blue Jays have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-24-0).
- The Blue Jays are 23-26-0 against the spread this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 44 hits, batting .256 this season with 25 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .348 and a slugging percentage of .558.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 75th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Lowe has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
- Oneil Cruz has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 33 runs. He's batting .257 this season and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- He ranks 73rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging in the majors.
- Bryan Reynolds is batting .244 with a .378 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.
- Spencer Horwitz leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .277 with 24 walks and 17 runs scored.
- Horwitz brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .353 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBIs.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .374, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .283 and slugging .372.
- Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.
- Ernie Clement is slugging .429 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .296 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- He is currently 18th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Daulton Varsho has racked up 47 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.
- Kazuma Okamoto is hitting .218 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
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