Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Blue Jays Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-27)

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-154) | TOR: (+130)

PIT: (-154) | TOR: (+130) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137)

PIT: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-3, 2.62 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 4.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Paul Skenes (6-3) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (1-1) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. Skenes and his team are 5-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. The Blue Jays are 6-2-0 ATS in Corbin's eight starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 2-4 record in Corbin's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (61.4%)

Pirates vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Pirates, Toronto is the underdog at +130, and Pittsburgh is -154 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Blue Jays Spread

The Pirates are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -137 to cover.

Pirates versus Blue Jays on May 23 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 18, or 62.1%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 49 opportunities.

In 49 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 25-24-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've gone 6-15 in those games.

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Blue Jays have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-24-0).

The Blue Jays are 23-26-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 44 hits, batting .256 this season with 25 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .348 and a slugging percentage of .558.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 75th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Lowe has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Oneil Cruz has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 33 runs. He's batting .257 this season and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging in the majors.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .244 with a .378 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Spencer Horwitz leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .277 with 24 walks and 17 runs scored.

Horwitz brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .353 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .374, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .283 and slugging .372.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is slugging .429 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .296 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 18th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Daulton Varsho has racked up 47 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Kazuma Okamoto is hitting .218 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

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