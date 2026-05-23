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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 23

Saturday's MLB slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Andre Pallante
  • Records: Reds (26-24), Cardinals (28-21)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 55.90%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 44.10%

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Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Drew Rasmussen
  • Records: Yankees (30-21), Rays (33-15)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 50.79%
  • Rays Win Probability: 49.21%

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Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Kai-Wei Teng
  • Records: Cubs (29-22), Astros (21-31)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 54.70%
  • Astros Win Probability: 45.30%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Paul Skenes
  • Records: Blue Jays (23-27), Pirates (26-24)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 61.35%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.65%

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Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Framber Valdez
  • Records: Orioles (21-29), Tigers (20-31)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 64.84%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 35.16%

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Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Erick Fedde
  • Records: Giants (20-30), White Sox (25-24)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -124
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 57.53%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 42.47%

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Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Records: Phillies (25-26), Guardians (31-22)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 66.22%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 33.78%

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New York Mets at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Marlins (22-29), Mets (22-28)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 57.49%
  • Mets Win Probability: 42.51%

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Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and ROYL and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. George Kirby
  • Records: Royals (20-30), Mariners (24-27)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 59.44%
  • Royals Win Probability: 40.56%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin
  • Records: Braves (35-16), Nationals (25-26)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 65.75%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 34.25%

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Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs.
  • Records: Red Sox (22-27), Twins (23-27)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 55.00%
  • Twins Win Probability: 45.00%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Roki Sasaki
  • Records: Brewers (29-18), Dodgers (31-19)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 50.20%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 49.80%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Chase Petty vs. Kyle Leahy
  • Records: Reds (26-24), Cardinals (28-21)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 56.53%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 43.47%

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Athletics at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. J.T. Ginn
  • Records: Padres (29-20), Athletics (26-24)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 51.06%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 48.94%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Nathan Eovaldi
  • Records: Angels (17-34), Rangers (24-25)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 60.49%
  • Angels Win Probability: 39.51%

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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Michael Lorenzen
  • Records: Diamondbacks (26-23), Rockies (19-32)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 67.20%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 32.80%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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