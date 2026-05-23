Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 23

Saturday's MLB slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and CARD

CINR and CARD Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Andre Pallante

Chris Paddack vs. Andre Pallante Records: Reds (26-24), Cardinals (28-21)

Reds (26-24), Cardinals (28-21) Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.90%

55.90% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.10%

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Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and RAYS

YES and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Drew Rasmussen

Ryan Weathers vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Yankees (30-21), Rays (33-15)

Yankees (30-21), Rays (33-15) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 50.79%

50.79% Rays Win Probability: 49.21%

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Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SCHN

MARQ and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Kai-Wei Teng

Colin Rea vs. Kai-Wei Teng Records: Cubs (29-22), Astros (21-31)

Cubs (29-22), Astros (21-31) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.70%

54.70% Astros Win Probability: 45.30%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and SportsNet PT

SNET and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Paul Skenes

Patrick Corbin vs. Paul Skenes Records: Blue Jays (23-27), Pirates (26-24)

Blue Jays (23-27), Pirates (26-24) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 61.35%

61.35% Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.65%

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Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and DSN

MASN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Framber Valdez

Brandon Young vs. Framber Valdez Records: Orioles (21-29), Tigers (20-31)

Orioles (21-29), Tigers (20-31) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 64.84%

64.84% Orioles Win Probability: 35.16%

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Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN

NBCS-BA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Erick Fedde

Adrian Houser vs. Erick Fedde Records: Giants (20-30), White Sox (25-24)

Giants (20-30), White Sox (25-24) Giants Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 57.53%

57.53% White Sox Win Probability: 42.47%

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Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CLEG

NBCS-PH and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Slade Cecconi

Zack Wheeler vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Phillies (25-26), Guardians (31-22)

Phillies (25-26), Guardians (31-22) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 66.22%

66.22% Guardians Win Probability: 33.78%

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New York Mets at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and SNY

MIAM and SNY Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Freddy Peralta

Max Meyer vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Marlins (22-29), Mets (22-28)

Marlins (22-29), Mets (22-28) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Mets Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 57.49%

57.49% Mets Win Probability: 42.51%

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Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and ROYL and SEAM

Fox Sports 1 and ROYL and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. George Kirby

Stephen Kolek vs. George Kirby Records: Royals (20-30), Mariners (24-27)

Royals (20-30), Mariners (24-27) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.44%

59.44% Royals Win Probability: 40.56%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS

BravesVsn and NATS Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin

Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin Records: Braves (35-16), Nationals (25-26)

Braves (35-16), Nationals (25-26) Braves Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 65.75%

65.75% Nationals Win Probability: 34.25%

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Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MNNT

NESN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs.

Brayan Bello vs. Records: Red Sox (22-27), Twins (23-27)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.00%

55.00% Twins Win Probability: 45.00%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Roki Sasaki

Robert Gasser vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Brewers (29-18), Dodgers (31-19)

Brewers (29-18), Dodgers (31-19) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.20%

50.20% Dodgers Win Probability: 49.80%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Chase Petty vs. Kyle Leahy

Chase Petty vs. Kyle Leahy Records: Reds (26-24), Cardinals (28-21)

Reds (26-24), Cardinals (28-21) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Reds Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 56.53%

56.53% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.47%

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Athletics at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-CA

SDPA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. J.T. Ginn

Lucas Giolito vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Padres (29-20), Athletics (26-24)

Padres (29-20), Athletics (26-24) Padres Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 51.06%

51.06% Athletics Win Probability: 48.94%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and RSN

ABTV and RSN Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Walbert Urena vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Angels (17-34), Rangers (24-25)

Angels (17-34), Rangers (24-25) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Angels Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 60.49%

60.49% Angels Win Probability: 39.51%

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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Michael Lorenzen

Zac Gallen vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Diamondbacks (26-23), Rockies (19-32)

Diamondbacks (26-23), Rockies (19-32) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 67.20%

67.20% Rockies Win Probability: 32.80%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.