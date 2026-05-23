Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 23
Saturday's MLB slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Reds (26-24), Cardinals (28-21)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.90%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.10%
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Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Yankees (30-21), Rays (33-15)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 50.79%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.21%
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Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Kai-Wei Teng
- Records: Cubs (29-22), Astros (21-31)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.70%
- Astros Win Probability: 45.30%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Blue Jays (23-27), Pirates (26-24)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -154
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 61.35%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.65%
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Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Orioles (21-29), Tigers (20-31)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 64.84%
- Orioles Win Probability: 35.16%
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Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Giants (20-30), White Sox (25-24)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -124
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 57.53%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.47%
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Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Phillies (25-26), Guardians (31-22)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 66.22%
- Guardians Win Probability: 33.78%
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New York Mets at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Marlins (22-29), Mets (22-28)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 57.49%
- Mets Win Probability: 42.51%
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Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and ROYL and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. George Kirby
- Records: Royals (20-30), Mariners (24-27)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.44%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.56%
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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Braves (35-16), Nationals (25-26)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -178
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 65.75%
- Nationals Win Probability: 34.25%
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Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs.
- Records: Red Sox (22-27), Twins (23-27)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.00%
- Twins Win Probability: 45.00%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Brewers (29-18), Dodgers (31-19)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.20%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 49.80%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Petty vs. Kyle Leahy
- Records: Reds (26-24), Cardinals (28-21)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 56.53%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.47%
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Athletics at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Padres (29-20), Athletics (26-24)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -108
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 51.06%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.94%
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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Angels (17-34), Rangers (24-25)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 60.49%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.51%
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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Diamondbacks (26-23), Rockies (19-32)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -166
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 67.20%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.80%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.