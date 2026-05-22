Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (30-21) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (33-15)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Rays.TV

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | TB: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | TB: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-160)

NYY: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 4-1, 1.51 ERA

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole for the Yankees and Nick Martinez (4-1) for the Rays. Cole did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. When Martinez starts, the Rays have gone 7-2-0 against the spread. The Rays have a 5-1 record in Martínez's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

New York is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +136 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -160 to cover.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

Yankees versus Rays on May 22 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 27, or 61.4%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 13 of 20 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 48 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 24-24-0 against the spread in their 48 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays are 12-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Rays have played in 47 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-21-0).

The Rays have gone 30-17-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads New York with a slugging percentage of .469, fueled by 21 extra-base hits. He has a .268 batting average and an on-base percentage of .380.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 56th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Ben Rice leads the Yankees in OBP (.385) and total hits (47) this season. He's batting .288 while slugging .644.

He is 30th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and first in slugging among qualified hitters.

Aaron Judge is batting .250 with a .554 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham is batting .174 with a .305 OBP and 27 RBI for New York this season.

Grisham has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .231 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 49 hits. He's batting .268 and slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 56th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Caminero enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads his team with a .394 OBP, and has a club-best .506 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .316.

His batting average is ninth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has seven doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks while hitting .263.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .288 with two doubles, four triples and 10 walks.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

4/12/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/11/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2025: 13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2025: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/29/2025: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/28/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/4/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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