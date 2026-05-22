Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (26-24) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (28-21)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Cardinals.TV

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | STL: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-188) | STL: -1.5 (+155)

CIN: +1.5 (-188) | STL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Reds) - 0-5, 7.07 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 5-3, 3.94 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Paddack (0-5) for the Reds and Kyle Leahy (5-3) for the Cardinals. Paddack's team is 1-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Paddack's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Leahy's eight starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 4-4 in Leahy's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (55.2%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -116 favorite at home.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Cardinals are +155 to cover, while the Reds are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

Reds versus Cardinals on May 22 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 30 of their 48 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 29-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 57.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-17).

St. Louis is 20-17 (winning 54.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-23-4 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 29-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.4% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart is hitting .265 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .353 while slugging .503.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Stewart hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .529 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 58 hits and an OBP of .356, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .525. He's batting .290.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 25th, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Spencer Steer is batting .273 with a .448 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Steer has recorded at least one base hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Matt McLain has five home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .202 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has a slugging percentage of .563 and has 54 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .295 and with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 19th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson paces his team with a .468 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt has five doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .239.

Ivan Herrera has a .386 on-base percentage to lead his team.

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