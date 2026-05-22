Blue Jays vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (23-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and SportsNet PT

Blue Jays vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | PIT: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | PIT: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Blue Jays vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 3.61 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 1-5, 5.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (3-3) to the mound, while Bubba Chandler (1-5) will answer the bell for the Pirates. Gausman and his team have a record of 5-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Gausman's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Chandler starts, the Pirates are 4-5-0 against the spread. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for five Chandler starts this season -- they lost every time.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (52.7%)

Blue Jays vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Blue Jays, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +136, and Toronto is -162 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +134 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -162.

Blue Jays versus Pirates on May 22 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

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Blue Jays vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Toronto has won four of eight games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 25 of 49 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 23-26-0 against the spread in their 49 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 7-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.8% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times this season for a 26-22-1 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have covered 51% of their games this season, going 25-24-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .283 with 25 walks and 29 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .372.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement has hit three homers this season while driving in 16 runs. He's batting .296 this season and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Clement enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Daulton Varsho leads Toronto with 47 hits. He is batting .276 this season and 17 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Varsho enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Kazuma Okamoto has been key for Toronto with 39 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .413.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has 44 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .256 and slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 75th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Lowe hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Oneil Cruz is slugging .455 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 73rd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Bryan Reynolds has eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 34 walks while hitting .244.

Spencer Horwitz's .384 OBP paces his team.

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