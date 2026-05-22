Red Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, up against the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Red Sox vs Twins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (22-27) vs. Minnesota Twins (23-27)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Twins.TV

Red Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-154) | MIN: (+130)

BOS: (-154) | MIN: (+130) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Red Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 2-2, 2.05 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 1-2, 2.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Payton Tolle (2-2) for the Red Sox and Connor Prielipp (1-2) for the Twins. Tolle's team is 1-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Tolle's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Twins are 3-2-0 against the spread when Prielipp starts. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in five of Prielipp's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.5%)

Red Sox vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -154 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Twins are -176 to cover, and the Red Sox are +146.

The Red Sox-Twins contest on May 22 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (48.4%) in those contests.

This season Boston has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 49 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 20-29-0 against the spread in their 49 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have won 14 of the 32 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 5-2 (71.4%).

The Twins have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-19-1).

The Twins have covered 53.1% of their games this season, going 26-23-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .438 this season. He has a .292 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 21st in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Abreu hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a double.

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 45 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He's batting .269 and slugging .497.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage 31st, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Contreras takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Jarren Duran has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .195/.266/.362.

Duran heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has been key for Boston with 45 hits, an OBP of .353 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Rafaela heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles and two walks.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has a team-best OBP (.320) and slugging percentage (.576), and paces the Twins in hits (46, while batting .260).

Including all qualifying players, he is 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is fifth in slugging.

Brooks Lee has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .248. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He is currently 90th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Luke Keaschall is batting .227 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks.

Josh Bell is hitting .231 with eight doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Red Sox vs Twins Head to Head

4/15/2026: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/14/2026: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2026: 13-6 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

13-6 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2025: 13-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

13-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/28/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/3/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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