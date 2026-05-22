Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (22-28) vs. Miami Marlins (22-29)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and WPIX

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172)

NYM: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers (Mets) - 0-1, 3.41 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 2-6, 5.33 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Tobias Myers (0-1, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Eury Perez (2-6, 5.33 ERA). Myers helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Myers' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Marlins have a 4-6-0 record against the spread in Pérez's starts. The Marlins are 1-5 in Pérez's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (50.9%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -116 favorite on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +142 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -172.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mets-Marlins game on May 22, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 19, or 50%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 16 of 35 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 50 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 20-30-0 against the spread in their 50 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won four of the 23 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (17.4%).

Miami has a record of 4-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (21.1%).

The Marlins have played in 50 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-18-1).

The Marlins have put together a 20-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is batting .292 with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .388 while slugging .546.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.328) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .225 with an on-base percentage of .276.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 128th, his on-base percentage 153rd, and his slugging percentage 148th.

Bichette enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with a double, three home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Carson Benge has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .316.

Benge has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .396 with two doubles, a walk and six RBIs.

Mark Vientos leads New York in total hits (35) this season while batting .233 with 14 extra-base hits.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards a has .395 on-base percentage to pace the Marlins. He's batting .316 while slugging .484.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Edwards enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Liam Hicks is hitting .280 with four doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average is 37th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .487 and has 68 hits, both team-high numbers for the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee has five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 28 walks while batting .209.

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