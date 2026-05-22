Phillies vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Guardians Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (25-25) vs. Cleveland Guardians (30-22)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and CleGuardians.TV

Phillies vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-184) | CLE: (+154)

PHI: (-184) | CLE: (+154) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+118) | CLE: +1.5 (-142)

PHI: -1.5 (+118) | CLE: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 5-2, 1.82 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 6-3, 3.67 ERA

The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (5-2) for the Phillies and Gavin Williams (6-3) for the Guardians. Sanchez's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-3. The Guardians have a 6-3-0 ATS record in Williams' nine starts that had a set spread. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for two Williams starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (65.9%)

Phillies vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Guardians, Philadelphia is the favorite at -184, and Cleveland is +154 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +118 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -142.

Phillies vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Phillies-Guardians contest on May 22, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (55.6%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 8-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 50 opportunities.

The Phillies are 15-35-0 against the spread in their 50 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have won 12 of the 22 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (54.5%).

Cleveland has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-24-0).

The Guardians have gone 26-23-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.359) this season, fueled by 48 hits. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .528.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 59th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 41 hits. He is batting .230 this season and has 29 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .624 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 120th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and second in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trea Turner has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Turner enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .216 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .236. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 112th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Chase DeLauter is batting .267 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is currently 59th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brayan Rocchio has accumulated a .376 on-base percentage and a .420 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Guardians.

Angel Martinez's 41 hits lead his team.

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