Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (60-52) vs. Texas Rangers (58-55)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and YES

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | TEX: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | TEX: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | TEX: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+106) | TEX: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 12-4, 2.62 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 6-7, 3.78 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Max Fried (12-4, 2.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.78 ERA). Fried and his team are 13-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fried's team has a record of 15-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have gone 10-10-0 ATS in Corbin's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers are 5-9 in Corbin's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (59.2%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Yankees, Texas is the underdog at +130, and New York is -154 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Yankees are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+106 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -128 to cover.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

Yankees versus Rangers on Aug. 4 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 52, or 55.9%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 34 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 111 opportunities.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 48-63-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 20 of the 56 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (35.7%).

Texas has a 2-7 record (winning just 22.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 112 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-63-2).

The Rangers have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 61-51-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .276. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is 41st in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .221 with 23 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .288.

He ranks 153rd in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging among qualified batters.

Trent Grisham has 79 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.357/.473.

Paul Goldschmidt has eight home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .229 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 138th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith leads his team with a .403 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 56th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Corey Seager has accumulated an on-base percentage of .370 and has 79 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia is batting .228 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Yankees vs Rangers Head to Head

5/22/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2025: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/4/2024: 10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/11/2024: 8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/10/2024: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/25/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/24/2023: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

