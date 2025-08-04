Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4
Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.
The MLB slate on Monday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (65-48) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-81)
- Date: Monday, August 4, 2025
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: COLR and SNET
Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TOR: (-205) | COL: (+172)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116)
- Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 6-2, 2.68 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 2-3, 4.85 ERA
The Blue Jays will look to Eric Lauer (6-2) against the Rockies and Tanner Gordon (2-3). Lauer's team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lauer's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Gordon starts, the Rockies are 3-1-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 2-2 record in Gordon's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Blue Jays win (64.4%)
Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline
- Toronto is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +172 underdog at home.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread
- The Blue Jays are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-140 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +116 to cover.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Over/Under
- Blue Jays versus Rockies on Aug. 4 has an over/under of 11.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (55.3%) in those contests.
- Toronto has played as a favorite of -205 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 112 opportunities.
- The Blue Jays have posted a record of 67-45-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 104 total times this season. They've finished 27-77 in those games.
- Colorado has a 9-48 record (winning just 15.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.
- The Rockies have played in 108 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-59-4).
- The Rockies have a 44-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.7% of the time).
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .289 with 68 walks and 72 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .463.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 50th in slugging.
- Bo Bichette has hit 13 homers this season while driving in 68 runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .338.
- He is 11th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Bichette brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.
- Ernie Clement has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.315/.377.
- Clement heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
- Alejandro Kirk is batting .301 with a .359 OBP and 47 RBI for Toronto this season.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.523) while pacing the Rockies in hits (103). He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Jordan Beck leads his team with a .338 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .473.
- He is currently 32nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Mickey Moniak is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 18 walks.
- Tyler Freeman is batting .306 with 16 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.
