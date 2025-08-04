Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Colorado Rockies.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (65-48) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-81)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SNET

Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-205) | COL: (+172)

TOR: (-205) | COL: (+172) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116)

TOR: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 6-2, 2.68 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 2-3, 4.85 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Eric Lauer (6-2) against the Rockies and Tanner Gordon (2-3). Lauer's team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lauer's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Gordon starts, the Rockies are 3-1-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 2-2 record in Gordon's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (64.4%)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline

Toronto is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +172 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-140 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +116 to cover.

Blue Jays versus Rockies on Aug. 4 has an over/under of 11.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (55.3%) in those contests.

Toronto has played as a favorite of -205 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 112 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 67-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 104 total times this season. They've finished 27-77 in those games.

Colorado has a 9-48 record (winning just 15.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 108 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-59-4).

The Rockies have a 44-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.7% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .289 with 68 walks and 72 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .463.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 50th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has hit 13 homers this season while driving in 68 runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 11th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging in the major leagues.

Bichette brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.315/.377.

Clement heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .301 with a .359 OBP and 47 RBI for Toronto this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.523) while pacing the Rockies in hits (103). He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck leads his team with a .338 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .473.

He is currently 32nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 18 walks.

Tyler Freeman is batting .306 with 16 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.

