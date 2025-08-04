Angels vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Los Angeles Angels are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Angels vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (54-58) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (55-58)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network, FDSW, and FDSSUN

Angels vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-130) | TB: (+110)

LAA: (-130) | TB: (+110) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194)

LAA: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Angels vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 4-7, 3.30 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Rays) - 6-2, 2.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Yusei Kikuchi (4-7) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (6-2) will get the nod for the Rays. Kikuchi and his team are 14-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Kikuchi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Rays have an 8-2-0 record against the spread in Houser's starts. The Rays are 6-3 in Houser's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (57.1%)

Angels vs Rays Moneyline

The Angels vs Rays moneyline has Los Angeles as a -130 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +110 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Los Angeles is +160 to cover the runline.

Angels vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Angels-Rays on Aug. 4 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Angels vs Rays Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 110 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels have posted a record of 60-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 41.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-30).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 15-13 record (winning 53.6% of its games).

The Rays have played in 109 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-62-5).

The Rays have collected a 48-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 97 hits, batting .230 this season with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .483.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 135th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is slashing .279/.368/.404 this season and leads the Angels with an OPS of .772.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 32nd, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 101st.

Zach Neto has collected 101 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Neto has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Jo Adell is batting .227 with a .296 OBP and 61 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has a team-best .472 slugging percentage. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 25th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Junior Caminero has racked up 106 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .292.

His batting average is 91st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 145th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks while batting .271.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .297 with eight doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Angels vs Rays Head to Head

4/10/2025: 11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/18/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/16/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2024: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/10/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2024: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

