Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

The MLB's Monday slate includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (62-50) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (53-59)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and SDPA

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-136) | ARI: (+116)

SD: (-136) | ARI: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+115) | ARI: +1.5 (-138)

SD: -1.5 (+115) | ARI: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Padres) - 7-9, 4.95 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 10-7, 5.03 ERA

The Padres will call on JP Sears (7-9) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (10-7). Sears' team is 12-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sears' team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Diamondbacks have gone 12-10-0 against the spread when Pfaadt starts. The Diamondbacks have a 5-5 record in Pfaadt's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.2%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -136 favorite despite being on the road.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Padres are +115 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -138.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Diamondbacks on Aug. 4 is 9.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (60.7%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 24-14 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 110 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres are 61-49-0 against the spread in their 110 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 18 of the 41 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.9%).

Arizona has a record of 10-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (58.8%).

In the 108 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-48-6).

The Diamondbacks have covered 45.4% of their games this season, going 49-59-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.501) and total hits (129) this season. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is ninth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .264 with 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has 128 hits this season and has a slash line of .298/.333/.407.

Arraez takes a 16-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .415 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .270 with a .339 OBP and 38 RBI for San Diego this season.

Bogaerts has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a walk and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has racked up a team-high .426 slugging percentage. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, 14 triples, 22 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 107th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ketel Marte has racked up a team-best OBP (.390), and paces the Diamondbacks in hits (85).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .244.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/10/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/9/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2025: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

