Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4
Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.
The MLB's Monday slate includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- San Diego Padres (62-50) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (53-59)
- Date: Monday, August 4, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and SDPA
Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-136) | ARI: (+116)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+115) | ARI: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Padres) - 7-9, 4.95 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 10-7, 5.03 ERA
The Padres will call on JP Sears (7-9) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (10-7). Sears' team is 12-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sears' team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Diamondbacks have gone 12-10-0 against the spread when Pfaadt starts. The Diamondbacks have a 5-5 record in Pfaadt's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.2%)
Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Arizona is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -136 favorite despite being on the road.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Padres are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Padres are +115 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -138.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- The over/under for Padres-Diamondbacks on Aug. 4 is 9.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Padres have been favorites in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (60.7%) in those contests.
- San Diego has a record of 24-14 when favored by -136 or more this year.
- The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 110 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Padres are 61-49-0 against the spread in their 110 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks have won 18 of the 41 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.9%).
- Arizona has a record of 10-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (58.8%).
- In the 108 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-48-6).
- The Diamondbacks have covered 45.4% of their games this season, going 49-59-0 ATS.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.501) and total hits (129) this season. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is ninth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .264 with 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .367.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.
- Luis Arraez has 128 hits this season and has a slash line of .298/.333/.407.
- Arraez takes a 16-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .415 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .270 with a .339 OBP and 38 RBI for San Diego this season.
- Bogaerts has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a walk and an RBI.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo has racked up a team-high .426 slugging percentage. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .378.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.
- Corbin Carroll is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, 14 triples, 22 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- He is currently 107th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Ketel Marte has racked up a team-best OBP (.390), and paces the Diamondbacks in hits (85).
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .244.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 7/10/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/9/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 7/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/7/2025: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
