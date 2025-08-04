Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (65-46) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-54)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSOH

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-138) | CIN: (+118)

CHC: (-138) | CIN: (+118) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200)

CHC: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka (Cubs) - 3-8, 4.87 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 8-6, 3.09 ERA

The Cubs will look to Mike Soroka (3-8) versus the Reds and Nick Lodolo (8-6). When Soroka starts, his team is 5-11-0 against the spread this season. Soroka's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds are 11-9-0 ATS in Lodolo's 20 starts with a set spread. The Reds have a 4-6 record in Lodolo's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57.8%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

The Cubs vs Reds moneyline has Chicago as a -138 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +118 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Reds are -200 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +164.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

Cubs versus Reds, on Aug. 4, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 49, or 68.1%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 35 of 50 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 108 chances this season.

In 108 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 52-56-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 50.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (29-28).

Cincinnati has a 12-17 record (winning 41.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 105 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-58-4).

The Reds have gone 56-49-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 111 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .483.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 28th in slugging.

Tucker has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 114 hits, which is tops among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .267 with 62 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .303.

His batting average ranks 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 133rd, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Seiya Suzuki has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.315/.507.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .386, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Hoerner enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 121 hits with a .483 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Reds. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is 25th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .374 OBP. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .399.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .238 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Matt McLain is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

6/1/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/31/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/25/2025: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2025: 13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2024: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!