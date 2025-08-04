Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (65-47) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (56-57)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSMW

Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-188) | STL: (+158)

LAD: (-188) | STL: (+158) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | STL: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+105) | STL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.38 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 10-5, 4.38 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (1-1) for the Dodgers and Sonny Gray (10-5) for the Cardinals. Glasnow and his team have a record of 2-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Glasnow's team has a record of 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Gray starts, the Cardinals are 11-10-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Gray's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those games.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.6%)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Cardinals, Los Angeles is the favorite at -188, and St. Louis is +158 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Cardinals are -126 to cover, and the Dodgers are +105.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Cardinals on Aug. 4, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 57 wins in the 95 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 27-14 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -188 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 110 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 46-64-0 in 110 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 57 total times this season. They've gone 28-29 in those games.

St. Louis is 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 110 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-49-5).

The Cardinals have a 57-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.8% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.603) and total hits (118) this season. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double and three walks.

Mookie Betts is batting .233 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among all qualified, he is 128th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage.

Will Smith has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .422.

Smith takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 12 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .308 this season.

Freeman has safely hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has put up a .353 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .281.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 28th, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 94th in slugging.

Alec Burleson leads his team with 98 hits. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 55th in slugging.

Willson Contreras is batting .256 with 29 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Masyn Winn is batting .270 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/8/2025: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/6/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/17/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/31/2024: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/30/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/28/2024: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

