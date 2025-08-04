FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 4

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 4

Will Jesús Luzardo strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

  • Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
  • Adrian Houser (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies

  • Eric Lauer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

  • Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

  • Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Mike Soroka (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Houston Astros at Miami Marlins

  • Jason Alexander (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets

  • Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves

  • Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Erick Fedde (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox

  • Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
  • Bailey Falter (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

