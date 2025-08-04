Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 4

Will Jesús Luzardo strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Adrian Houser (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies

Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies

Eric Lauer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Mike Soroka (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Houston Astros at Miami Marlins

Jason Alexander (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets

Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves

Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Erick Fedde (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox