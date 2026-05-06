Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees facing the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (25-11) vs. Texas Rangers (16-19)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video, and RSN

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-188) | TEX: (+158)

NYY: (-188) | TEX: (+158) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+112) | TEX: +1.5 (-134)

NYY: -1.5 (+112) | TEX: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 4-0, 2.39 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 3-4, 4.76 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (4-0) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (3-4) will take the ball for the Rangers. Warren's team is 5-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Warren's team is 6-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have gone 3-4-0 against the spread when Eovaldi starts. The Rangers are 2-3 in Eovaldi's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (59.5%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

The Yankees vs Rangers moneyline has New York as a -188 favorite, while Texas is a +158 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -134 to cover.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Rangers on May 6, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 22 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won six of nine games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 16 of 34 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 21-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have a 9-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.9% of those games).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 35 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 14 of those games (14-19-2).

The Rangers have collected an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge is batting .273 with six doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .411 and a slugging percentage of .648.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 48th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBIs.

Ben Rice has 37 hits and an OBP of .455 to go with a slugging percentage of .759. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He's batting .343.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Rice has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .512 this season.

Bellinger has logged a hit or more in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 13 RBIs.

Trent Grisham has five home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .170 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has racked up 40 hits with a .389 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rangers. He's batting .336.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 17th in slugging.

Jung enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .300. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 30th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager is hitting .206 with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Ezequiel Duran is hitting .301 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Yankees vs Rangers Head to Head

5/5/2026: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/29/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/28/2026: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/27/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/6/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/4/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2025: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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