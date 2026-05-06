Marlins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Miami Marlins taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Marlins vs Orioles Game Info

Miami Marlins (16-20) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-20)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and MASN

Marlins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-120) | BAL: (+102)

MIA: (-120) | BAL: (+102) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+168) | BAL: +1.5 (-205)

MIA: -1.5 (+168) | BAL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marlins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 2-3, 4.46 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 2-1, 6.14 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (2-3, 4.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Brandon Young (2-1, 6.14 ERA). Pérez's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perez's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Young's three starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have not been a moneyline underdog when Young starts this season.

Marlins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (67.2%)

Marlins vs Orioles Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +102 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-205 to cover), and Miami is +168 to cover the runline.

Marlins vs Orioles Over/Under

Marlins versus Orioles, on May 6, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 12 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Miami has been victorious 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 35 opportunities.

The Marlins are 16-19-0 against the spread in their 35 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 4-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.7% of those games).

Baltimore has a 3-8 record (winning just 27.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-11-0).

The Orioles have a 15-21-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.7% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads Miami with 34 hits, batting .321 this season with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .575.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Xavier Edwards has 44 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .425. He's batting .333 and slugging .462.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Edwards brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, seven walks and three RBIs.

Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.504) powered by 14 extra-base hits.

Lopez has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has been key for Miami with 24 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .252.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has racked up an on-base percentage of .429 and a slugging percentage of .414. Both lead the Orioles. He's batting .289.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 34th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso is hitting .226 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 128th, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .208 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Adley Rutschman has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .299.

Marlins vs Orioles Head to Head

5/5/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/12/2025: 6-0 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/11/2025: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/25/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/24/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/23/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/16/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/15/2023: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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