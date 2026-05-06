Phillies vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Athletics Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (16-20) vs. Athletics (18-17)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA

Phillies vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-166) | OAK: (+140)

PHI: (-166) | OAK: (+140) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

PHI: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-2, 3.96 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (1-0) to the mound, while Jeffrey Springs (3-2) will take the ball for the Athletics. Wheeler has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Wheeler's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Springs' starts. The Athletics are 2-2 in Springs' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (60.4%)

Phillies vs Athletics Moneyline

The Phillies vs Athletics moneyline has the Phillies as a -166 favorite, while the Athletics are a +140 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Athletics Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Phillies are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Phillies vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Athletics game on May 6, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 14 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 36 games with a total this season.

In 36 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 8-28-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have gone 13-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, the Athletics have gone 3-6 (33.3%).

The Athletics have played in 35 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-18-0).

The Athletics are 20-15-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.571) and total hits (38) this season. He has a .286 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 39th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 11th in slugging.

Harper will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .205 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 159th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has 37 hits this season and has a slash line of .322/.350/.487.

Marsh enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .371 with three doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Trea Turner is batting .241 with a .299 OBP and 12 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has eight doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .296. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 114th and he is 99th in slugging.

Wilson enters this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .342 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 140th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Cortes has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .387.

Nick Kurtz has a .408 OBP to lead his team.

Phillies vs Athletics Head to Head

5/5/2026: 9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/25/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/24/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/23/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/14/2024: 18-3 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

18-3 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/13/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/12/2024: 6-2 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-2 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/18/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/17/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/16/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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