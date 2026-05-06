Phillies vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Athletics Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (16-20) vs. Athletics (18-17)
- Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA
Phillies vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-166) | OAK: (+140)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Phillies vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-2, 3.96 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (1-0) to the mound, while Jeffrey Springs (3-2) will take the ball for the Athletics. Wheeler has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Wheeler's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Springs' starts. The Athletics are 2-2 in Springs' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Phillies vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (60.4%)
Phillies vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Phillies vs Athletics moneyline has the Phillies as a -166 favorite, while the Athletics are a +140 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Athletics Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Phillies are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.
Phillies vs Athletics Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Athletics game on May 6, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
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Phillies vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Phillies have come away with 14 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season, the Phillies have come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 36 games with a total this season.
- In 36 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 8-28-0 against the spread.
- The Athletics have gone 13-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, the Athletics have gone 3-6 (33.3%).
- The Athletics have played in 35 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-18-0).
- The Athletics are 20-15-0 ATS this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.571) and total hits (38) this season. He has a .286 batting average.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is 39th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Harper will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.
- Kyle Schwarber is batting .205 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 159th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.
- Brandon Marsh has 37 hits this season and has a slash line of .322/.350/.487.
- Marsh enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .371 with three doubles, a walk and four RBIs.
- Trea Turner is batting .241 with a .299 OBP and 12 RBI for Philadelphia this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Jacob Wilson has eight doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .296. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 114th and he is 99th in slugging.
- Wilson enters this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .342 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.
- Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 140th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.
- Carlos Cortes has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .387.
- Nick Kurtz has a .408 OBP to lead his team.
Phillies vs Athletics Head to Head
- 5/5/2026: 9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 5/25/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 5/24/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/23/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 7/14/2024: 18-3 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 7/13/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 7/12/2024: 6-2 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 6/18/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 6/17/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/16/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
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