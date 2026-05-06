Twins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Nationals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (16-20) vs. Washington Nationals (16-20)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Twins.TV

Twins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

MIN: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

MIN: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 3-1, 3.55 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-3, 8.23 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (3-1, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Miles Mikolas (0-3, 8.23 ERA). Ober's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ober's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Nationals are 1-3 in Mikolas' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (52.7%)

Twins vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Nationals reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-142) and Washington as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

Twins vs Nationals Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Twins are +114 to cover, and the Nationals are -137.

Twins vs Nationals Over/Under

Twins versus Nationals, on May 6, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (40%) in those games.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -142 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 36 chances this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 18-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 35 total times this season. They've finished 16-19 in those games.

Washington is 14-13 (winning 51.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-12-2 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have put together a 19-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.536) and total hits (35) this season. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 86th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .286 and slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Brooks Lee leads Minnesota in OBP (.323) this season, fueled by 31 hits.

Lee brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Luke Keaschall has been key for Minnesota with 30 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .303.

Keaschall takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .267 with three doubles, five walks and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up a team-best OBP (.395) and slugging percentage (.516), and leads the Nationals in hits (35, while batting .287).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 36th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

James Wood is batting .232 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .380.

He is currently 118th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Daylen Lile has racked up a slugging percentage of .376, a team-best for the Nationals.

Curtis Mead is hitting .227 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Twins vs Nationals Head to Head

5/5/2026: 11-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2025: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/26/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 7/25/2025: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/22/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/21/2024: 10-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/20/2024: 12-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2023: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/21/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

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