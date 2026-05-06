Twins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Nationals Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (16-20) vs. Washington Nationals (16-20)
- Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: Nationals.TV and Twins.TV
Twins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-142) | WSH: (+120)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Twins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 3-1, 3.55 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-3, 8.23 ERA
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (3-1, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Miles Mikolas (0-3, 8.23 ERA). Ober's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ober's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Nationals are 1-3 in Mikolas' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Twins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (52.7%)
Twins vs Nationals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Nationals reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-142) and Washington as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.
Twins vs Nationals Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Twins are +114 to cover, and the Nationals are -137.
Twins vs Nationals Over/Under
- Twins versus Nationals, on May 6, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
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Twins vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (40%) in those games.
- Minnesota has played as a favorite of -142 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 36 chances this season.
- The Twins have posted a record of 18-18-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 35 total times this season. They've finished 16-19 in those games.
- Washington is 14-13 (winning 51.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-12-2 record against the over/under.
- The Nationals have put together a 19-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.536) and total hits (35) this season. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .307.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 86th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Ryan Jeffers has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .286 and slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .394.
- Brooks Lee leads Minnesota in OBP (.323) this season, fueled by 31 hits.
- Lee brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles and four RBIs.
- Luke Keaschall has been key for Minnesota with 30 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .303.
- Keaschall takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .267 with three doubles, five walks and two RBIs.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams has put up a team-best OBP (.395) and slugging percentage (.516), and leads the Nationals in hits (35, while batting .287).
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 36th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.
- James Wood is batting .232 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .380.
- He is currently 118th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Daylen Lile has racked up a slugging percentage of .376, a team-best for the Nationals.
- Curtis Mead is hitting .227 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
Twins vs Nationals Head to Head
- 5/5/2026: 11-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/27/2025: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 7/26/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 7/25/2025: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/22/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/21/2024: 10-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/20/2024: 12-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/23/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 4/22/2023: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)
- 4/21/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
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