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Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

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Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL teams in action on Wednesday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
  • Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: TNT

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-162)Ducks (+134)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (70.6%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +138 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -170.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Golden Knights-Ducks on May 6 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Golden Knights vs Ducks moneyline has Vegas as a -162 favorite, while Anaheim is a +134 underdog on the road.

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