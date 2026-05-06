Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Red Sox Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (18-19) vs. Boston Red Sox (15-21)
- Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: DSN and NESN
Tigers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-116) | BOS: (-102)
- Spread: DET: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tigers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-2, 5.90 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 2-1, 4.30 ERA
The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Sonny Gray (2-1, 4.30 ERA). Flaherty and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. When Gray starts, the Red Sox have gone 3-2-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have not been a moneyline underdog when Gray starts this season.
Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (64.2%)
Tigers vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -116 favorite at home.
Tigers vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Red Sox are +168 to cover, while the Tigers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Tigers vs Red Sox Over/Under
- Tigers versus Red Sox on May 6 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
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Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (54.2%) in those games.
- Detroit has a record of 13-9 when favored by -116 or more this year.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 37 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 19-18-0 in 37 games with a line this season.
- The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. They've gone 4-8 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Boston has gone 4-7 (36.4%).
- The Red Sox have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-17-1).
- The Red Sox have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 12-24-0 against the spread.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .466. He's batting .308 on the season.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 19th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Riley Greene is batting .290 with nine doubles, four home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .392.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.
- Greene has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 28 hits. He is batting .257 this season and 13 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Dingler brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.
- Gleyber Torres has two home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Wilyer Abreu has racked up an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .485. Both lead the Red Sox. He's batting .311.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 39th in slugging.
- Willson Contreras has racked up 34 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .382.
- His batting average is 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Jarren Duran is hitting .195 with five doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .276 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
Tigers vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 5/5/2026: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/4/2026: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/20/2026: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/19/2026: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/18/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/17/2026: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/28/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/27/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/26/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/14/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
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