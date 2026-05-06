Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Red Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (18-19) vs. Boston Red Sox (15-21)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and NESN

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

DET: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168)

DET: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-2, 5.90 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 2-1, 4.30 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Sonny Gray (2-1, 4.30 ERA). Flaherty and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. When Gray starts, the Red Sox have gone 3-2-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have not been a moneyline underdog when Gray starts this season.

Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (64.2%)

Tigers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -116 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Red Sox are +168 to cover, while the Tigers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers versus Red Sox on May 6 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (54.2%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 13-9 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 37 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 19-18-0 in 37 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. They've gone 4-8 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Boston has gone 4-7 (36.4%).

The Red Sox have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-17-1).

The Red Sox have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 12-24-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .466. He's batting .308 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 19th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Riley Greene is batting .290 with nine doubles, four home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 28 hits. He is batting .257 this season and 13 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Dingler brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has two home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has racked up an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .485. Both lead the Red Sox. He's batting .311.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Willson Contreras has racked up 34 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .382.

His batting average is 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Jarren Duran is hitting .195 with five doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .276 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.

Tigers vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/5/2026: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/4/2026: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/20/2026: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/19/2026: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2026: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

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