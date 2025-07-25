Yankees vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the New York Yankees taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Yankees vs Phillies Game Info

New York Yankees (56-46) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (58-44)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Apple TV+

Yankees vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | PHI: (+128)

NYY: (-152) | PHI: (+128) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | PHI: +1.5 (-146)

NYY: -1.5 (+122) | PHI: +1.5 (-146) Total: 10 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 6-5, 4.91 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 3-5, 3.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (6-5) to the mound, while Taijuan Walker (3-5) will answer the bell for the Phillies. Warren's team is 9-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Warren's team has a record of 11-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies have a 5-4-0 record against the spread in Walker's starts. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for two Walker starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (63.7%)

Yankees vs Phillies Moneyline

The Yankees vs Phillies moneyline has New York as a -152 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +128 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Phillies are -146 to cover, and the Yankees are +122.

Yankees vs Phillies Over/Under

Yankees versus Phillies on July 25 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Yankees vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 87 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (57.5%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 33 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 101 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 45-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have won five of the 17 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (29.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Philadelphia has a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of its games).

The Phillies have played in 96 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-54-4).

The Phillies have collected a 48-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 129 hits and an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .717. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .345 batting average, as well.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Cody Bellinger is batting .285 with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 73 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Grisham heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 94 hits, a team-best for the Phillies. He's batting .250 and slugging .564 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 101st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner paces his team with a .428 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Bryce Harper has a team-best .378 on-base percentage.

Nick Castellanos is batting .269 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

