Twins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 9:14 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Washington Nationals.

Twins vs Nationals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (50-53) vs. Washington Nationals (41-62)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and MASN2

Twins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-174) | WSH: (+146)

MIN: (-174) | WSH: (+146) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134)

MIN: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Twins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Twins) vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 7-5, 0.00 ERA

The Nationals will hand the ball to Irvin (7-5, 4.41), while the Twins' starting pitcher for this game is yet to be determined. The Nationals have gone 12-8-0 against the spread when Irvin starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 19 of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 11-8 in those matchups.

Twins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (63.8%)

Twins vs Nationals Moneyline

Minnesota is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +146 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Minnesota is +112 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Nationals Over/Under

Twins versus Nationals on July 27 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -124 and the under set at +102.

Twins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 34 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 99 opportunities.

The Twins are 50-49-0 against the spread in their 99 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 79 total times this season. They've finished 35-44 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Washington has a record of 12-17 (41.4%).

The Nationals have played in 97 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-41-2).

The Nationals have covered 51.5% of their games this season, going 50-47-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 92 hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .567. He's batting .285.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is seventh in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .245 and slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging in the major leagues.

Ty France is batting .249 with a .355 slugging percentage and 43 RBI this year.

Carlos Correa is batting .267 with a .321 OBP and 31 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Correa takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up a team-high OBP (.371) and slugging percentage (.512), while leading the Nationals in hits (103, while batting .269).

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 58th, his on-base percentage is 19th, and he is 18th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .272. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 52nd, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .261 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .224 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Twins vs Nationals Head to Head

7/25/2025: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/22/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/21/2024: 10-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/20/2024: 12-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2023: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/21/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

