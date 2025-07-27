Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Kansas City Royals playing the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (51-53) vs. Cleveland Guardians (51-52)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and CLEG

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-126) | CLE: (+108)

KC: (-126) | CLE: (+108) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192)

KC: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 4-4, 2.61 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 2-0, 3.91 ERA

The probable pitchers are Noah Cameron (4-4) for the Royals and Joey Cantillo (2-0) for the Guardians. Cameron and his team have a record of 8-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Cameron's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians are 3-1-0 against the spread when Cantillo starts. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for two Cantillo starts this season -- they split the games.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (54.2%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Royals, Cleveland is the underdog at +108, and Kansas City is -126 playing at home.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Guardians. The Royals are +158 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -192.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

The Royals-Guardians contest on July 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those games.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win 12 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 102 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 52-50-0 in 102 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 60 total times this season. They've finished 24-36 in those games.

Cleveland is 11-25 (winning only 30.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-53-3 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have covered 51.5% of their games this season, going 52-49-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 117 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .486. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Witt will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 111 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349. He's batting .294 and slugging .455.

His batting average is 12th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.324/.438.

Salvador Perez has 18 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Perez takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with three doubles, five home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 112 hits with a .372 on-base percentage and a .528 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .299.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Steven Kwan is batting .286 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is currently 25th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Carlos Santana is hitting .225 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Kyle Manzardo has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks while batting .226.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

7/26/2025: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/4/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!