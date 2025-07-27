Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27
Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.
MLB action on Sunday includes the Kansas City Royals playing the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Guardians Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (51-53) vs. Cleveland Guardians (51-52)
- Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSKC and CLEG
Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: KC: (-126) | CLE: (+108)
- Spread: KC: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 4-4, 2.61 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 2-0, 3.91 ERA
The probable pitchers are Noah Cameron (4-4) for the Royals and Joey Cantillo (2-0) for the Guardians. Cameron and his team have a record of 8-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Cameron's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians are 3-1-0 against the spread when Cantillo starts. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for two Cantillo starts this season -- they split the games.
Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Royals win (54.2%)
Royals vs Guardians Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Royals, Cleveland is the underdog at +108, and Kansas City is -126 playing at home.
Royals vs Guardians Spread
- The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Guardians. The Royals are +158 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -192.
Royals vs Guardians Over/Under
- The Royals-Guardians contest on July 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.
Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those games.
- This season Kansas City has come away with a win 12 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 102 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Royals have an against the spread record of 52-50-0 in 102 games with a line this season.
- The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 60 total times this season. They've finished 24-36 in those games.
- Cleveland is 11-25 (winning only 30.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-53-3 record against the over/under.
- The Guardians have covered 51.5% of their games this season, going 52-49-0 ATS.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 117 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .486. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .338.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Witt will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
- Maikel Garcia has 111 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349. He's batting .294 and slugging .455.
- His batting average is 12th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 57th.
- Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.324/.438.
- Salvador Perez has 18 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.
- Perez takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with three doubles, five home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has racked up 112 hits with a .372 on-base percentage and a .528 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .299.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.
- Steven Kwan is batting .286 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- He is currently 25th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Carlos Santana is hitting .225 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
- Kyle Manzardo has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks while batting .226.
Royals vs Guardians Head to Head
- 7/26/2025: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/4/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/3/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/2/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
