Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27
MLB action on Sunday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Athletics.
Astros vs Athletics Game Info
- Houston Astros (60-44) vs. Athletics (44-62)
- Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA
Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-136) | OAK: (+116)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+155) | OAK: +1.5 (-188)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon (Astros) - 4-2, 4.53 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 1-2, 4.50 ERA
The probable starters are Colton Gordon (4-2) for the Astros and J.T. Ginn (1-2) for the Athletics. When Gordon starts, his team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season. When Gordon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. When Ginn starts, the Athletics have gone 2-3-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in four of Ginn's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.
Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (57.3%)
Astros vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.
Astros vs Athletics Spread
- The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are +155 to cover, while the Athletics are -188 to cover.
Astros vs Athletics Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Astros-Athletics contest on July 27, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Astros have been favorites in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (55.7%) in those contests.
- This year, the Astros have won 22 of 36 games when listed as at least -136 or better on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 103 games with a total this season.
- The Astros are 53-50-0 against the spread in their 103 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Athletics have a 32-51 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.6% of those games).
- In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 17-38 (30.9%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-45-5 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have collected a 53-52-0 record against the spread this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .463, fueled by 35 extra-base hits. He has a .280 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 32nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Yainer Diaz is batting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .276.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 111th in batting average, 155th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker has collected 87 base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
- Cam Smith has seven home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has 112 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .273 and slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 50th, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Jacob Wilson's .354 on-base percentage and .439 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .312.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .258 with 17 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
- Nick Kurtz has 18 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .305.
Astros vs Athletics Head to Head
- 7/25/2025: 15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/24/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/19/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/18/2025: 11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/17/2025: 13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/27/2025: 11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 9/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 9/11/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
