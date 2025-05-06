Yankees vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Tuesday.

Yankees vs Padres Game Info

New York Yankees (19-16) vs. San Diego Padres (23-11)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: TBS, YES, and SDPA

Yankees vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-110) | SD: (-106)

NYY: (-110) | SD: (-106) Spread: NYY: +1.5 (-178) | SD: -1.5 (+146)

NYY: +1.5 (-178) | SD: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 0-1, 5.52 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 4-1, 2.09 ERA

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (0-1) for the Yankees and Michael King (4-1) for the Padres. Schmidt has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Schmidt's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have gone 4-3-0 ATS in King's seven starts that had a set spread. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one King start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (50.5%)

Yankees vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -110 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Yankees. The Padres are +146 to cover, while the Yankees are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Yankees vs Padres Over/Under

Yankees versus Padres, on May 6, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Yankees vs Padres Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 17-11 when favored by -110 or more this year.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 15 of 34 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 16-18-0 in 34 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won eight of the 15 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (53.3%).

San Diego has an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-19-1).

The Padres have a 20-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 55 hits and an OBP of .503 to go with a slugging percentage of .759. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .414 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .353 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Among qualifying batters, he is second in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Goldschmidt takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Ben Rice is batting .255 with a .557 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham is batting .298 with a .379 OBP and 17 RBI for New York this season.

Grisham enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .387, a slugging percentage of .556, and has 40 hits, all club-highs for the Padres (while batting .317).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .294 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Arraez is hitting .297 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .254 with nine doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

Yankees vs Padres Head to Head

5/5/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/26/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/25/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/24/2024: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2023: 10-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/26/2023: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

