Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (27-16) vs. Baltimore Orioles (19-24)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | BAL: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | BAL: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+100) | BAL: +1.5 (-120)

NYY: -1.5 (+100) | BAL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 4-2, 2.91 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 1-5, 4.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Max Fried (4-2) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (1-5) will take the ball for the Orioles. Fried and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fried's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). When Bradish starts, the Orioles are 2-6-0 against the spread. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for one Bradish start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (59.5%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Orioles reveal New York as the favorite (-162) and Baltimore as the underdog (+136) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Orioles. The Yankees are +100 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -120.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on May 13, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 24, or 63.2%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 12 of 18 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 41 opportunities.

The Yankees are 23-18-0 against the spread in their 41 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles are 6-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.6% of those games).

Baltimore has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer without claiming a victory.

In the 43 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-17-0).

The Orioles have covered 44.2% of their games this season, going 19-24-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has an OPS of 1.047, fueled by an OBP of .413 and a team-best slugging percentage of .634 this season. He has a .275 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Cody Bellinger has hit five homers this season while driving in 29 runs. He's batting .280 this season and slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Among qualified batters, he is 42nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Ben Rice leads New York with 40 hits and an OBP of .417 this season.

Rice brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Trent Grisham has six home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .178 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a .424 on-base percentage and a .378 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .264.

Including all qualifying players, he is 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is first and he is 110th in slugging.

Pete Alonso paces his team with 34 hits. He has a batting average of .211 while slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 145th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .290.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .201 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

5/12/2026: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/11/2026: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/4/2026: 12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/3/2026: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/2/2026: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/1/2026: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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