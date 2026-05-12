Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Guardians vs Angels Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (22-21) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-26)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and ABTV

Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

CLE: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+155) | LAA: +1.5 (-188)

CLE: -1.5 (+155) | LAA: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 4-1, 2.30 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 1-3, 4.33 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Parker Messick (4-1, 2.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Reid Detmers (1-3, 4.33 ERA). When Messick starts, his team is 6-2-0 against the spread this season. Messick's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Detmers starts, the Angels are 2-6-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Detmers' starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those games.

Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (54.7%)

Guardians vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Angels, Cleveland is the favorite at -142, and Los Angeles is +120 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +155 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -188.

Guardians vs Angels Over/Under

The Guardians-Angels contest on May 13 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 3-2 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 41 opportunities.

In 41 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 22-19-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 36.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-19).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Los Angeles has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Angels have played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-22-0).

The Angels have gone 20-21-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .215 with eight doubles, six home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .380.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 138th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 40 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .511. He's batting .292.

He is 29th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brayan Rocchio has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Rocchio heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Steven Kwan has one home run, nine RBI and a batting average of .204 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-best OBP (.414), while pacing the Angels in hits (36). He's batting .248 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 27th in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .222 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified players, he is 129th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .257 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Jorge Soler is batting .226 with six doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Guardians vs Angels Head to Head

5/11/2026: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/1/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/31/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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