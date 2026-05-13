Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 13

The Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Wednesday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and Amazon Prime Video

MASN and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Max Fried

Kyle Bradish vs. Max Fried Records: Orioles (19-23), Yankees (26-16)

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Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and ABTV

CLEG and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Reid Detmers

Parker Messick vs. Reid Detmers Records: Guardians (22-21), Angels (16-26)

Guardians (22-21), Angels (16-26) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Angels Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 54.67%

54.67% Angels Win Probability: 45.33%

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Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NATS

CINR and NATS Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Jake Irvin

Nick Lodolo vs. Jake Irvin Records: Reds (22-19), Nationals (19-22)

Reds (22-19), Nationals (19-22) Reds Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 62.38%

62.38% Nationals Win Probability: 37.62%

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Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR

SportsNet PT and COLR Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. José Quintana

Mitch Keller vs. José Quintana Records: Pirates (22-19), Rockies (16-25)

Pirates (22-19), Rockies (16-25) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 71.01%

71.01% Rockies Win Probability: 28.99%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-PH

NESN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Andrew Painter

Sonny Gray vs. Andrew Painter Records: Red Sox (17-23), Phillies (19-22)

Red Sox (17-23), Phillies (19-22) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 58.34%

58.34% Phillies Win Probability: 41.66%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and RAYS

SN1 and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Griffin Jax

Dylan Cease vs. Griffin Jax Records: Blue Jays (18-23), Rays (27-13)

Blue Jays (18-23), Rays (27-13) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Rays Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.14%

51.14% Rays Win Probability: 48.86%

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Detroit Tigers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and DSN

SNY and DSN Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Framber Valdez

Christian Scott vs. Framber Valdez Records: Mets (15-25), Tigers (19-22)

Mets (15-25), Tigers (19-22) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mets Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.19%

53.19% Mets Win Probability: 46.81%

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Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and MARQ

BravesVsn and MARQ Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Shota Imanaga

JR Ritchie vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Braves (28-13), Cubs (27-14)

Braves (28-13), Cubs (27-14) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Braves Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 60.06%

60.06% Braves Win Probability: 39.94%

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Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and MIAM

MNNT and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Max Meyer

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Max Meyer Records: Twins (18-23), Marlins (19-22)

Twins (18-23), Marlins (19-22) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Twins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 51.49%

51.49% Twins Win Probability: 48.51%

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San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SDPA

BREW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Michael King

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Michael King Records: Brewers (22-16), Padres (24-16)

Brewers (22-16), Padres (24-16) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Padres Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.56%

56.56% Padres Win Probability: 43.44%

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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL

CHSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Seth Lugo

Noah Schultz vs. Seth Lugo Records: White Sox (19-21), Royals (19-22)

White Sox (19-21), Royals (19-22) Royals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 55.52%

55.52% White Sox Win Probability: 44.48%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ARID

RSN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Ryne Nelson

Kumar Rocker vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Rangers (19-22), Diamondbacks (20-20)

Rangers (19-22), Diamondbacks (20-20) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 53.65%

53.65% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.35%

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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM

SCHN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Bryce Miller

Lance McCullers vs. Bryce Miller Records: Astros (16-26), Mariners (20-22)

Astros (16-26), Mariners (20-22) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Astros Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.62%

55.62% Astros Win Probability: 44.38%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CARD

NBCS-CA and CARD Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Matthew Liberatore

J.T. Ginn vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Athletics (21-19), Cardinals (23-17)

Athletics (21-19), Cardinals (23-17) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 59.56%

59.56% Cardinals Win Probability: 40.44%

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San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Robbie Ray

Shohei Ohtani vs. Robbie Ray Records: Dodgers (24-17), Giants (17-24)

Dodgers (24-17), Giants (17-24) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -255

-255 Giants Moneyline Odds: +210

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 67.42%

67.42% Giants Win Probability: 32.58%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.