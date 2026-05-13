Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 13
The Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Wednesday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Max Fried
- Records: Orioles (19-23), Yankees (26-16)
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Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Reid Detmers
- Records: Guardians (22-21), Angels (16-26)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 54.67%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.33%
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Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Reds (22-19), Nationals (19-22)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -158
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 62.38%
- Nationals Win Probability: 37.62%
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Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. José Quintana
- Records: Pirates (22-19), Rockies (16-25)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -180
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 71.01%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.99%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Andrew Painter
- Records: Red Sox (17-23), Phillies (19-22)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -132
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 58.34%
- Phillies Win Probability: 41.66%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Griffin Jax
- Records: Blue Jays (18-23), Rays (27-13)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -174
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.14%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.86%
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Detroit Tigers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Mets (15-25), Tigers (19-22)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.19%
- Mets Win Probability: 46.81%
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Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Braves (28-13), Cubs (27-14)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 60.06%
- Braves Win Probability: 39.94%
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Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Max Meyer
- Records: Twins (18-23), Marlins (19-22)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -122
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 51.49%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.51%
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San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Michael King
- Records: Brewers (22-16), Padres (24-16)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.56%
- Padres Win Probability: 43.44%
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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: White Sox (19-21), Royals (19-22)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -112
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 55.52%
- White Sox Win Probability: 44.48%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Rangers (19-22), Diamondbacks (20-20)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 53.65%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.35%
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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Astros (16-26), Mariners (20-22)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.62%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.38%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Athletics (21-19), Cardinals (23-17)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -152
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 59.56%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 40.44%
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San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Dodgers (24-17), Giants (17-24)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -255
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +210
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 67.42%
- Giants Win Probability: 32.58%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.