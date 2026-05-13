Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Minnesota Wild is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-192) Wild (+158) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (53.4%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +116 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -142.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Wild on May 13, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Avalanche, Minnesota is the underdog at +158, and Colorado is -192 playing at home.

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