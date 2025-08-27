Yankees vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Washington Nationals.

Yankees vs Nationals Game Info

New York Yankees (72-60) vs. Washington Nationals (53-79)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and MASN

Yankees vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-290) | WSH: (+235)

NYY: (-290) | WSH: (+235) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112)

NYY: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 13-5, 3.14 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 1-0, 2.82 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Max Fried (13-5, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Cade Cavalli (1-0, 2.82 ERA). When Fried starts, his team is 14-12-0 against the spread this season. Fried's team has a record of 16-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Cavalli starts, the Nationals have gone 3-1-0 against the spread. The Nationals have a 3-1 record in Cavalli's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while New York is a -290 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Nationals are +112 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -134.

Yankees vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Nationals on Aug. 27, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 63 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -290 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 62 of 130 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 58-72-0 in 130 games with a line this season.

The Nationals are 47-60 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.9% of those games).

Washington has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +235 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 126 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-52-7).

The Nationals have covered 50% of their games this season, going 63-63-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 142 hits and an OBP of .437, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .663. He's batting .321.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .275 with 21 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 39 walks, while slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Trent Grisham has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.355/.467.

Jazz Chisholm has 25 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Chisholm takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .267 with 27 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 60th in slugging.

James Wood's 128 hits, .354 OBP and .478 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .259.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .264.

Josh Bell is hitting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.

Yankees vs Nationals Head to Head

8/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/25/2025: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/28/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/27/2024: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/26/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/24/2023: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/23/2023: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/22/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

