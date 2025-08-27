Auburn vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Friday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears.

Auburn vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Auburn: (-115) | Baylor: (-104)

Auburn: (-115) | Baylor: (-104) Spread: Auburn: -1.5 (-106) | Baylor: +1.5 (-114)

Auburn: -1.5 (-106) | Baylor: +1.5 (-114) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Auburn vs Baylor Betting Trends

Auburn was 5-6-0 against the spread last year.

As a 1.5-point or greater favorite last season, Auburn had two wins against the spread (2-4).

There were four Auburn games (out of 11) that hit the over last season.

Baylor posted a 8-4-0 record against the spread last year.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, Baylor went 3-2 against the spread last year.

Baylor had nine of its 12 games go over the point total last year.

Auburn vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (52.4%)

Auburn vs Baylor Point Spread

Baylor is a 1.5-point underdog against Auburn. Baylor is -114 to cover the spread, and Auburn is -106.

Auburn vs Baylor Over/Under

A combined point total of 57.5 has been set for Auburn-Baylor on Aug. 29, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Auburn vs Baylor Moneyline

Baylor is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Auburn is a -115 favorite.

Auburn vs. Baylor Points Insights

The Tigers' average implied point total last season was 0.2 fewer points than their implied total in Friday's game (29.8 implied points on average compared to 30 implied points in this game).

The 30.8-point average implied total last season for the Bears is 2.8 more points than the team's 28-point implied total in this matchup.

Auburn vs. Baylor Game Info

Game day: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Stadium: McLane Stadium

