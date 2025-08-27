Michigan State vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

College football's Friday slate includes the Michigan State Spartans taking on the Western Michigan Broncos.

Michigan State vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread

Michigan State: (-2000) | Western Michigan: (+980) Spread: Michigan State: -20.5 (-118) | Western Michigan: +20.5 (-104)

Michigan State: -20.5 (-118) | Western Michigan: +20.5 (-104) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan State vs Western Michigan Betting Trends

Against the spread, Michigan State went 4-8-0 last year.

Michigan State went winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites last season.

Michigan State had six of its 12 games hit the over last season.

Against the spread, Western Michigan was 5-8-0 last season.

Western Michigan won once ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 20.5 points or greater last year.

Out of 13 Western Michigan games last season, seven went over the total.

Michigan State vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spartans win (87.6%)

Michigan State vs Western Michigan Point Spread

Michigan State is a 20.5-point favorite against Western Michigan. Michigan State is -118 to cover the spread, and Western Michigan is -104.

Michigan State vs Western Michigan Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Michigan State-Western Michigan on Aug. 29, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Michigan State vs Western Michigan Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Michigan State vs. Western Michigan reveal Michigan State as the favorite (-2000) and Western Michigan as the underdog (+980).

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan Points Insights

The average implied total for the Spartans last season was 29.8 points, 5.2 fewer points than their implied total of 35 points in Friday's game.

The average implied point total last season for the Broncos (34.1) is 19.1 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (15).

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game day: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Stadium: Spartan Stadium

