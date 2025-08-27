Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025
On Friday in college football, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are up against the Kennesaw State Owls.
the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Odds & Spread
All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Wake Forest: (-1205) | Kennesaw State: (+720)
- Spread: Wake Forest: -17.5 (-115) | Kennesaw State: +17.5 (-105)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Betting Trends
- Wake Forest had three wins in 12 games against the spread last season.
- Wake Forest failed to notch a win ATS (0-1) as at least 17.5-point favorites last season.
- Out of 12 Wake Forest games last season, five hit the over.
- Kennesaw State had five wins in 12 games against the spread last year.
- Kennesaw State had an ATS record of 4-2 as underdogs of 17.5 points or greater last year.
- Last year, four of Kennesaw State's 12 games went over the point total.
Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Demon Deacons win (92.5%)
Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Point Spread
Kennesaw State is an underdog by 17.5 points versus Wake Forest. Kennesaw State is -105 to cover the spread, and Wake Forest is -115.
Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Over/Under
A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Wake Forest-Kennesaw State on Aug. 29, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Moneyline
Wake Forest is the favorite, -1205 on the moneyline, while Kennesaw State is a +720 underdog.
Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State Points Insights
- The average implied total for the Demon Deacons last season was 34.6 points, 0.6 more points than their implied total of 34 points in Friday's game.
- The average implied point total last season for the Owls (30.8) is 13.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (17).
Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- Game day: Friday, August 29, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
