Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

On Friday in college football, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are up against the Kennesaw State Owls.

Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wake Forest: (-1205) | Kennesaw State: (+720)

Wake Forest: (-1205) | Kennesaw State: (+720) Spread: Wake Forest: -17.5 (-115) | Kennesaw State: +17.5 (-105)

Wake Forest: -17.5 (-115) | Kennesaw State: +17.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Wake Forest had three wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

Wake Forest failed to notch a win ATS (0-1) as at least 17.5-point favorites last season.

Out of 12 Wake Forest games last season, five hit the over.

Kennesaw State had five wins in 12 games against the spread last year.

Kennesaw State had an ATS record of 4-2 as underdogs of 17.5 points or greater last year.

Last year, four of Kennesaw State's 12 games went over the point total.

Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Demon Deacons win (92.5%)

Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Point Spread

Kennesaw State is an underdog by 17.5 points versus Wake Forest. Kennesaw State is -105 to cover the spread, and Wake Forest is -115.

Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Over/Under

A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Wake Forest-Kennesaw State on Aug. 29, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Wake Forest vs Kennesaw State Moneyline

Wake Forest is the favorite, -1205 on the moneyline, while Kennesaw State is a +720 underdog.

Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Demon Deacons last season was 34.6 points, 0.6 more points than their implied total of 34 points in Friday's game.

The average implied point total last season for the Owls (30.8) is 13.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (17).

Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Game day: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

