San Jose State vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

In college football action on Friday, the San Jose State Spartans take on the Central Michigan Chippewas.

San Jose State vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: San Jose State: (-549) | Central Michigan: (+400)

San Jose State: -13.5 (-118) | Central Michigan: +13.5 (-104) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

San Jose State vs Central Michigan Betting Trends

Against the spread, San Jose State went 6-7-0 last season.

San Jose State did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point or greater favorite last year.

In 13 San Jose State games last season, six went over the total.

Against the spread, Central Michigan was 4-6-1 last season.

Central Michigan won twice ATS (2-1) as underdogs of 13.5 points or more last year.

Central Michigan had five of its 11 games go over the point total last year.

San Jose State vs Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spartans win (84.7%)

San Jose State vs Central Michigan Point Spread

San Jose State is favored by 13.5 points against Central Michigan. San Jose State is -118 to cover the spread, while Central Michigan is -104.

San Jose State vs Central Michigan Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for San Jose State-Central Michigan on Aug. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

San Jose State vs Central Michigan Moneyline

San Jose State is a -549 favorite on the moneyline, while Central Michigan is a +400 underdog.

San Jose State vs. Central Michigan Points Insights

The average implied total for the Spartans last season was 31.5 points, 1.5 fewer points than their implied total of 33 points in Friday's game.

The Chippewas' average implied point total last season (29.7 points) is 10.7 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (19 points).

San Jose State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game day: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

