Georgia Tech vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

In college football action on Friday, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

Georgia Tech vs Colorado Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia Tech: (-178) | Colorado: (+146)

Georgia Tech: (-178) | Colorado: (+146) Spread: Georgia Tech: -4.5 (-108) | Colorado: +4.5 (-112)

Georgia Tech: -4.5 (-108) | Colorado: +4.5 (-112) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia Tech vs Colorado Betting Trends

Georgia Tech's record against the spread last year was 6-6-1.

As 4.5-point or greater favorites, Georgia Tech went 3-1 against the spread last season.

There were five Georgia Tech games (out of 13) that went over the total last year.

Against the spread, Colorado was 9-4-0 last year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, Colorado had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

There were six Colorado games (out of 13) that hit the over last season.

Georgia Tech vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Buffaloes win (53.2%)

Georgia Tech vs Colorado Point Spread

Georgia Tech is a 4.5-point favorite against Colorado. Georgia Tech is -108 to cover the spread, and Colorado is -112.

Georgia Tech vs Colorado Over/Under

The over/under for Georgia Tech-Colorado on Aug. 29 is 51.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Georgia Tech vs Colorado Moneyline

Georgia Tech is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +146 underdog.

Georgia Tech vs. Colorado Points Insights

The average implied total for the Yellow Jackets last season was 33.7 points, 5.7 more points than their implied total of 28 points in Friday's game.

The Buffaloes' average implied point total last season (32.2 points) is 8.2 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (24 points).

Georgia Tech vs. Colorado Game Info

Game day: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Stadium: Folsom Field

