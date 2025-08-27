UNLV vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The UNLV Rebels versus the Sam Houston Bearkats is on the college football schedule for Friday.

UNLV vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UNLV: (-319) | Sam Houston: (+255)

UNLV: (-319) | Sam Houston: (+255) Spread: UNLV: -8.5 (-110) | Sam Houston: +8.5 (-110)

UNLV: -8.5 (-110) | Sam Houston: +8.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UNLV vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

UNLV is winless against the spread this season.

UNLV is winless ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of one UNLV games have hit the over this season.

Sam Houston has not won a game against the spread this year.

Sam Houston has no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this year.

All one Sam Houston games have gone over the point total this season.

UNLV vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (83.6%)

UNLV vs Sam Houston Point Spread

UNLV is favored by 8.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Sam Houston, the underdog, is -110.

UNLV vs Sam Houston Over/Under

A total of 61.5 points has been set for the UNLV-Sam Houston game on Aug. 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

UNLV vs Sam Houston Moneyline

The UNLV vs Sam Houston moneyline has UNLV as a -319 favorite, while Sam Houston is a +255 underdog.

UNLV vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

The Rebels had an average implied point total of 33.9 last season, which is 1.1 points lower than their implied total in Friday's game (35).

The average implied point total last season for the Bearkats (29.5) is 2.5 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (27).

UNLV vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Stadium: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

