Yankees vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Washington Nationals.

Yankees vs Nationals Game Info

New York Yankees (70-60) vs. Washington Nationals (53-77)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and MASN2

Yankees vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-225) | WSH: (+188)

NYY: (-225) | WSH: (+188) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102)

NYY: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 1-2, 3.22 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 4-6, 3.46 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Cam Schlittler (1-2) versus the Nationals and Brad Lord (4-6). Schlittler and his team are 2-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Schlittler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Nationals have a 7-4-0 ATS record in Lord's 11 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Lord's starts this season, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (64.1%)

Yankees vs Nationals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -225 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +188 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Nationals Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Yankees are -118 to cover, and the Nationals are -102.

Yankees vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Nationals on Aug. 25 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 61 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 7-6 when favored by -225 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 128 opportunities.

The Yankees are 56-72-0 against the spread in their 128 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have gone 47-58 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.8% of those games).

Washington is 3-8 (winning only 27.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-51-7).

The Nationals have gone 63-61-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.439), slugging percentage (.669) and total hits (141) this season. He has a .324 batting average.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .270 and slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham is batting .247 with a .469 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .239 with a .333 OBP and 62 RBI for New York this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying players, he is 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 61st in slugging.

James Wood has collected 125 hits with a .353 OBP while slugging .478. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .258.

Including all qualifying players, he is 80th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .264 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell is hitting .226 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.

