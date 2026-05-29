Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (34-22) vs. Athletics (27-29)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and YES

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | OAK: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | OAK: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134)

NYY: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 0-2, 4.15 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-5, 4.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-2) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-5) will take the ball for the Athletics. Rodon and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Rodon's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics are 4-7-0 ATS in Severino's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 3-4 in Severino's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.5%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -142 favorite, while the Athletics are a +120 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are +112 to cover, while the Athletics are -134 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

Yankees versus Athletics on May 29 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 31, or 63.3%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 20 of 31 games when listed as at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 53 games with a total this season.

The Yankees are 27-26-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have gone 19-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.8% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 7-8 (46.7%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 26 times this season for a 26-29-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have gone 27-29-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.487) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .373.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Ben Rice leads the Yankees in OBP (.383) and total hits (53) this season. He's batting .290 while slugging .623.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Rice brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a triple, two walks and four RBIs.

Aaron Judge has 51 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.380/.554.

Trent Grisham is batting .206 with a .325 OBP and 29 RBI for New York this season.

Grisham takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.543) and paces the Athletics in hits (62). He's batting .298 and with an on-base percentage of .369.

He is 15th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Nick Kurtz has a .430 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .462.

He is 45th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Tyler Soderstrom has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .209.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .336 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

4/9/2026: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/8/2026: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/7/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/29/2025: 12-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/11/2025: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2025: 11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/22/2024: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!