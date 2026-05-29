Home Run Predictions Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday, May 29, 2026

Why Ben Rice at +310?

Ben Rice has emerged as one of the best offensive players in baseball in 2026. The 27-year-old Yankees first baseman is slashing .290/.385/.623 with 16 home runs and 37 RBI across 184 plate appearances — a pace that has him among the AL leaders in home runs. He has hit three home runs in his last five games and is operating with an 18.5 barrel rate that rank among the very best in MLB according to Baseball Savant.

The matchup against Luis Severino is central to the case. Severino enters Friday at 2-5 with a 4.23 ERA and a well-documented home run problem. He allowed four hits and five walks against the Yankees specifically in their April meeting, giving up two runs in the first inning alone. The Yankees lineup — with Rice, Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. — is set up to attack Severino's slider when he misses arm-side, and Rice in particular obliterates right-handed pitching. He holds a .437 slugging percentage versus righties this season with a home run rate nearly double his rate against left-handers.

Sutter Health Park is a moderate-to-hitter-friendly environment that does not suppress home run rates the way pitcher-friendly venues do. At +310, the market is offering solid value on one of the hottest bats in baseball against a pitcher with a clear and documented vulnerability against power left-handed hitters. This is one of the cleanest home run spots on Friday's entire slate. Check the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.