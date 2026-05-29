Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (29-27)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-116) | PHI: (-102)

LAD: (-116) | PHI: (-102) Spread: LAD: +1.5 (-192) | PHI: -1.5 (+158)

LAD: +1.5 (-192) | PHI: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Dodgers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 6-2, 3.07 ERA vs Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 4-0, 1.67 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (6-2) to the mound, while Zack Wheeler (4-0) will get the nod for the Phillies. Wrobleski and his team have a record of 6-2-0 against the spread when he starts. When Wrobleski starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-1. The Phillies are 3-2-0 ATS in Wheeler's five starts with a set spread. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Wheeler starts this season -- they won both.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.4%)

Dodgers vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Phillies, Los Angeles is the favorite at -116, and Philadelphia is -102 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Dodgers. The Phillies are +158 to cover, while the Dodgers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Dodgers vs Phillies Over/Under

The Dodgers-Phillies contest on May 29 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (65.5%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 36 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 56 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 30-26-0 against the spread in their 56 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have won six of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Philadelphia has gone 4-6 (40%).

The Phillies have played in 55 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-29-2).

The Phillies have covered just 30.9% of their games this season, going 17-38-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.548) and total hits (63) this season. He's batting .303 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Pages hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with four doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani has 52 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400. He's batting .269 and slugging .482.

He is 50th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.

Freddie Freeman has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Freeman heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 48 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper a has .361 on-base percentage to pace the Phillies. He's batting .266 while slugging .523.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber has collected 48 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 99th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brandon Marsh has a .481 slugging percentage, which paces the Phillies.

Trea Turner has nine doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .226.

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