Best NRFI Bets Today: 2 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Friday, May 29, 2026

No Run First Inning betting is one of the most efficient markets in baseball. With just six outs required to cash - three from each starting pitcher - the variables are transparent and manageable before first pitch: starting pitcher profiles, top-of-the-order lineup construction, park factors, and walk rate risk. Two games on Friday's MLB slate stand out as ideal NRFI candidates, and both involve pitchers with the first-inning profiles necessary to support the play.

Here is the full step-by-step analysis for each pick.

NRFI Pick 1: Atlanta Braves @ Cincinnati Reds - 6:40 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Grant Holmes (ATL, 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) vs. Chris Paddack (CIN, 7.63 ERA, 1.66 WHIP)

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Step 1: Grant Holmes First Inning Profile

Grant Holmes has been one of the better first-inning starters in the NL this season. His 2.45 ERA and 1.00 WHIP reflect a pitcher who is throwing quality pitches from his very first batter. His arsenal, a hard fastball paired with an elite slider, is at its most effective before opposing hitters have had the opportunity to sit on either pitch. Holmes establishes the slider early in the count by tunneling it off the fastball, creating a pattern that forces hitters to commit before they can react. First-time-through-the-order batters are most vulnerable to exactly this approach, and the Reds' lineup will be seeing Holmes for the first time in this series with no in-game adjustment data to lean on.

Step 2: Chris Paddack First Inning Profile

Chris Paddack presents a more complicated profile, but the NRFI case holds under scrutiny. Despite his 7.63 ERA in 2026, Paddack's most consistent problem has been pitch count escalation in the middle and late innings, not necessarily first-inning meltdowns. His first inning ERA across his starts has been more controlled than his overall ERA suggests, largely because he throws first-pitch strikes at a reasonable rate and the walks that derail his outings tend to accumulate as the lineup turns over. The primary first-inning risk with Paddack is a walk escalating into a run-scoring sequence. The Braves' top-of-the-order hitters, likely Ronald Acuna Jr. if healthy or Michael Harris II, followed by Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson, are patient and powerful. They will work counts, but they are also capable of putting the ball in play rather than walking.

The NRFI bet here rests primarily on Holmes' ability to retire the Reds' first three batters. Given his profile, that is a high-probability outcome.

Step 3: Park and Lineup Context

Great American Ball Park is a hitter-friendly environment that can produce high-scoring games, but the first inning of a game is more about pitcher execution than park factors. Both teams enter this series in different situations — Atlanta is a dominant 38-19 club playing aggressive baseball, while Cincinnati at 29-26 is a streaky mid-tier NL team. The Reds' top-of-the-order production against right-handed pitching has been inconsistent, and their first-inning scoring rate in games started by opposing right-handers is not significantly above league average. Holmes facing Cincinnati's lineup in the first inning of a road game — with a crowd that, while supportive of the Reds, will not rattle him the way a hostile environment might — is a setup that works structurally for NRFI purposes.

Step 4: NRFI Risk Assessment

The primary risk on this play is Paddack allowing a leadoff walk or a first-inning base hit to one of the Braves' top hitters that turns into an early run. Paddack has allowed first-inning runs in games where his walk rate spiked early, and the Braves' patience at the plate can amplify that tendency. However, the flip side is that Paddack often pitches more carefully in the opening frame because he knows what the stakes are for his pitch count. The key variable to monitor before first pitch is the Braves' confirmed batting order, if Ronald Acuna Jr. is healthy and leading off, his tendency to swing aggressively actually reduces the first-inning walk-into-trouble risk that Paddack poses.

Verdict: Holmes' elite first-inning profile is the primary driver of this play. He is one of the top five pitchers in the NL in terms of first-inning efficiency based on his 2026 WHIP and strikeout rate. NRFI leans heavily on his first three outs, and his slider gives him the weapon to earn them quickly.

The Play: NRFI — ATL @ CIN

NRFI Pick 2: New York Yankees @ Oakland Athletics - 9:40 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (NYY, 4.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP) vs. Luis Severino (ATH, 4.23 ERA, 1.44 WHIP)

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Step 1: Carlos Rodon First Inning Profile

Rodon's overall numbers in 2026 require context for NRFI purposes, and that context is actually favorable. His 4.15 ERA and 1.46 WHIP are inflated by walk-related damage that accumulates in the middle innings, not the first. Rodon's first-inning approach is built on establishing his fastball high in the zone and using his hard slider to generate early swings and misses. His velocity profile — sitting 94-96 mph on the fastball — is fully intact following the elbow surgery, and his most recent start confirmed it: seven strikeouts in five innings means he was generating swing-and-miss at better than a batter per inning across the entire outing. In the first inning, before hitters have timed the fastball, his swing-and-miss rate tends to be elevated.

The concern with Rodon in NRFI contexts is the walk rate. He has walked at least three batters in each of his three starts. However, all three of those walk totals came as the game progressed — the first innings of his starts have been more economical. A left-handed pitcher throwing a fastball-slider combination to a right-handed lineup leads off the game with a natural platoon advantage.

Step 2: Luis Severino First Inning Profile

Severino's first-inning profile in 2026 carries a significant red flag. In his start against the Yankees in April of this year — the previous meeting between these two teams — Severino allowed two runs in the first inning, giving up four hits and five walks across five innings total. The Yankees lineup got to him early and he never fully recovered. While one data point is not definitive, it confirms what Severino's career splits suggest: the Yankees are a team that studies opposing pitchers closely, and Severino, having pitched in New York for nearly a decade, is a known quantity they have faced extensively.

In Severino's most recent start against the Angels, he was dominant — seven innings, two earned runs, eight strikeouts — but that came against the AL West's last-place team. The Yankees at 34-22, with the second-best slugging percentage in the majors at .437, represent a meaningfully different threat. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Ben Rice, and the rest of New York's lineup will attack Severino's fastball aggressively in the first inning, which has been his primary vulnerability in this matchup historically.

Step 3: Sutter Health Park Context

Sutter Health Park in Sacramento is a newer facility that plays as a moderate environment for scoring. The park does not carry a significant inflationary effect on first-inning run scoring, and both pitchers are experienced enough to be unaffected by the environment. The 9:40 PM ET first pitch means a cooler evening in Sacramento, which suppresses the ball slightly and works in favor of pitchers.

Step 4: NRFI Risk Assessment

The risk on this play is entirely concentrated on the Yankees scoring first against Severino. Given their history against him and their lineup's quality, a Severino first-inning vulnerability cannot be dismissed. The specific risk scenario is a leading-off Aaron Judge walk or hit that snowballs quickly. That said, Severino's most recent dominant outing — and the fact that he is pitching at home, where he has generally been stronger than on the road, provide partial mitigation of that concern.

Rodon's side of the NRFI is clean. His first-inning profile, based on his arsenal and approach, is one of the stronger cases for NRFI on Friday's slate despite his season-long walk numbers.

Verdict: The NRFI on the Yankees-Athletics game is a moderate-confidence play built primarily on Rodon's first-inning effectiveness and Severino's ability to get through a short first-inning exposure before the walk issues compound. The value is there if both pitchers execute early. Monitor Severino's reported first-pitch strike percentage in pregame coverage before locking in.

The Play: NRFI — NYY @ ATH

NRFI Summary - Friday, May 29, 2026

ATL @ CIN, 6:40 PM ET - Holmes vs. Paddack

NYY @ ATH, 9:40 PM ET - Rodon vs. Severino

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.