MLB Strikeout Props Today: 2 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday's MLB slate delivers two of the most interesting strikeout prop bet matchups of the week. Whether you're looking to attack a pitcher trending toward a big night or find value against a struggling arm facing a vulnerable lineup, today's card provides clear opportunities. Below is a step-by-step breakdown of the two best MLB strikeout props to target on May 29, using pitcher trends, opposing lineup analysis, park factors, and the latest MLB odds.

Today's Featured Strikeout Prop Bets - May 29, 2026

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds - 6:40 PM ET Grant Holmes vs. Chris Paddack

New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics - 9:40 PM ET Carlos Rodon vs. Luis Severino

Pick 1: Grant Holmes Over 5.5 Strikeouts — ATL @ CIN, 6:40 PM ET

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Step 1: Pitcher Profile

Grant Holmes enters Friday's start as one of the most quietly effective starters in the National League. The 30-year-old right-hander carries a 2.45 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in 2026, figures that reflect his mastery of a two-pitch arsenal built around a power slider and a hard fastball that generates vertical movement out of the top of the zone. Holmes made his mark last June when he struck out 15 batters in a single game against the Rockies, joining Warren Spahn, Spencer Strider, and John Smoltz as the only Braves pitchers in franchise history to accomplish that feat. His slider is not just a good pitch by conventional standards — it ranks among the best breaking balls in baseball, posting a whiff rate of 57 percent in that dominant outing and consistently generating swing-and-miss well above the league average throughout his career with Atlanta.

Holmes took his current form seriously during the offseason after a shoulder issue that limited his 2025 workload. Through his early 2026 starts, the fastball is crisp and the slider command is sharp. His strikeout rate and xwOBA allowed confirm the surface-level ERA is not a mirage.

Step 2: The Matchup

Holmes faces the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, which is a hitter-friendly environment overall but does not suppress strikeout rates in any meaningful way. Strikeouts are pitcher-driven, not park-driven, and Holmes' arsenal plays at full strength regardless of venue. The Reds come into this game sitting at 29-26, a near-.500 club in the NL Central. The Atlanta Braves, meanwhile, have been the best team in the National League with a 38-19 record. Cincinnati has been dealing with its own injury complications, with catcher Jose Trevino listed on the injury report with a hamstring issue and pitcher Rhett Lowder out with a shoulder injury, which may affect how manager Terry Francona constructs his lineup. The Reds' lineup against right-handed pitching has been inconsistent, ranking in the middle of the NL in strikeout rate, but Holmes' swing-and-miss slider is the kind of pitch that elevates any lineup's strikeout vulnerability. Elite breaking balls manufacture strikeouts regardless of the offensive quality across from them.

Step 3: The Line

The 5.5 strikeout line is reasonable but not aggressive for a pitcher with Holmes' profile. In starts where his slider command is on — which it has been for the bulk of 2026 — six or more strikeouts is a natural baseline. His career K/9 as a starter with Atlanta is well above the threshold implied by the 5.5 number. For a pitcher who posted eight strikeouts in his most recent recorded start at the end of April, and who is operating with a K-rate that tracks comfortably above average across his starts this season, the Over 5.5 represents a threshold he should clear with one or two dominant innings in his arsenal.

Pick 2: Carlos Rodon Over 6.5 Strikeouts — NYY @ ATH, 9:40 PM ET

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Step 1: Pitcher Profile

Carlos Rodon's 2026 season has been a slow build following offseason left elbow surgery, but the most recent data points are encouraging. The 33-year-old left-hander returned to action this season and in his most recent start against the Blue Jays, he delivered his most complete performance of the year — five innings, seven strikeouts, just one earned run allowed. That was a season high in both innings and strikeouts for his 2026 campaign. The swing-and-miss ability is clearly intact. Rodon's fastball-slider combination continues to generate swing-and-miss at an elite rate when he is locating, and his underlying contact metrics — opponents are hitting the ball hard against him less often than the ERA suggests — indicate he is pitching better than the 4.15 ERA reflects.

The walk rate remains the major storyline. Rodon has walked at least three batters in each of his three starts in 2026, a control issue that has elevated his WHIP to 1.46 and limited his ability to work deep into games. But for the purpose of strikeout prop betting, a pitcher who is generating seven strikeouts in five innings — a rate of 12.6 strikeouts per nine — is clearly capable of hitting the over on a 6.5 line if he stays out of walks-turn-into-runs trouble and maintains his effectiveness against a lineup he should handle.

Rodon's career against right-handed-heavy lineups has been defined by the slider playing off the fastball to generate chases out of the zone. His seven-strikeout performance against Toronto was a reminder of what his ceiling looks like when the arm is healthy and the delivery is clean.

Step 2: The Matchup

Rodon faces the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. The Yankees enter at 34-22, one of the best records in the American League. The Athletics are 27-29 and have been inconsistent at home this season, sitting at 10-15 in home games. The Athletics' lineup is not a pushover — Shea Langeliers is having an excellent offensive season, batting .298 with 13 home runs, and Nick Kurtz is 11-for-37 over his last 10 games. But the team batting average of .246, while second best in the AL, does not necessarily indicate elite strikeout resistance.

More importantly, this is the first time this year Rodon faces the Athletics. New batters seeing a pitcher for the first time in a season are at a distinct disadvantage when the pitcher features premium velocity and a swing-and-miss breaking ball. Rodon's slider is the pitch that generates his strikeouts, and hitters who have not seen it in-game context are more likely to swing through it early in the count.

Step 3: The Line and Value

The 6.5 strikeout line for Carlos Rodon accounts for the walk-rate risk and the reality that he has not yet thrown more than five innings in a single start this season. If his pitch count is elevated by walks, he could be pulled before he accumulates the necessary strikeout total. That is the legitimate risk on this bet. However, the Blue Jays start — five innings, seven strikeouts — already proved that Rodon can hit this number in a single start even with his current command issues. The trajectory of his 2026 season is pointing toward longer outings as his arm workload builds from the elbow surgery, and Friday's start is his fourth of the year, meaning the Yankees and their pitching staff will likely be comfortable letting him run deeper into the game.

Summary: Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets - May 29, 2026

Grant Holmes (ATL @ CIN) - Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Carlos Rodon (NYY @ ATH) - Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Both primary picks are built on the same principle: a pitcher with elite swing-and-miss potential faces a lineup that structurally supports hitting the over on a conservative strikeout line. Holmes is the higher-confidence play given his 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and elite slider metrics. Rodon is the higher-upside play given his trajectory coming off a 7-K performance, with the walk rate being the key variable to monitor before first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.