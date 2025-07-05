Yankees vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the New York Yankees facing the New York Mets.

Yankees vs Mets Game Info

New York Yankees (48-40) vs. New York Mets (51-38)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SNY, and YES

Yankees vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | NYM: (+126)

NYY: (-148) | NYM: (+126) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+108) | NYM: +1.5 (-130)

NYY: -1.5 (+108) | NYM: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 9-5, 2.95 ERA vs Frankie Montás (Mets) - 0-1, 6.00 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (9-5) versus the Mets and Frankie Montas (0-1). Rodon and his team have a record of 5-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodon's team is 9-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Montas has started two games with set spreads, and the Mets failed to cover in both chances. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one Montas start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (57.9%)

Yankees vs Mets Moneyline

The Yankees vs Mets moneyline has the Yankees as a -148 favorite, while the Mets are a +126 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Mets Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Yankees are +108 to cover, while the Mets are -130 to cover.

Yankees vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Mets contest on July 5 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Mets Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 45, or 58.4%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 32 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 87 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 38-49-0 in 87 games with a line this season.

The Mets have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (10-15).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, the Mets have a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

The Mets have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-46-2 record against the over/under.

The Mets have put together a 43-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.474), slugging percentage (.740) and total hits (118) this season. He has a .365 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .571 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .269 with 15 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 60th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Bellinger takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .356 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 87 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Trent Grisham has 16 home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has racked up an on-base percentage of .399, a team-high for the Mets. He's batting .266 and slugging .516.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is third and he is 18th in slugging.

Soto heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Pete Alonso's 96 hits and .530 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualified players, he is 28th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor is batting .258 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

Brandon Nimmo has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .254.

Yankees vs Mets Head to Head

7/4/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2025: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/17/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/24/2024: 12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/23/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/26/2024: 12-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/25/2024: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/26/2023: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/25/2023: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

