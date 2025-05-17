Yankees vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The New York Yankees will face the New York Mets in MLB action on Saturday.

Yankees vs Mets Game Info

New York Yankees (26-18) vs. New York Mets (28-17)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and SNY

Yankees vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | NYM: (+110)

NYY: (-130) | NYM: (+110) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)

NYY: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 1-1, 4.72 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Mets) - 5-1, 2.36 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (1-1, 4.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.36 ERA). Schmidt's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schmidt's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Mets have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Canning's eight starts with a set spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in three of Canning's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Yankees vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (56.4%)

Yankees vs Mets Moneyline

The Yankees vs Mets moneyline has the Yankees as a -130 favorite, while the Mets are a +110 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Mets Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Yankees are +150 to cover, while the Mets are -182 to cover.

Yankees vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Mets on May 17, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Yankees vs Mets Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (64.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 20 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 43 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 21-22-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have gone 5-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

The Mets have played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The Mets have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-26-2).

The Mets have put together a 21-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 70 hits and an OBP of .500, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .775. He's batting .414.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Judge hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with three doubles, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .349 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .398.

He ranks third in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualified batters.

Goldschmidt brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .276 with a .612 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Ben Rice is batting .254 with a .355 OBP and 20 RBI for New York this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has totaled 50 hits with a .412 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both categories. He's batting .303 and slugging .570.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 18th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Juan Soto has nine doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks while batting .252. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .386.

His batting average is 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has a .489 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .233 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Yankees vs Mets Head to Head

5/16/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/24/2024: 12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/23/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/26/2024: 12-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/25/2024: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/26/2023: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/25/2023: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/14/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/13/2023: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/23/2022: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

