Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (29-16) vs. Chicago White Sox (22-22)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MARQ

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-112) | CHW: (-104)

CHC: (-112) | CHW: (-104) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+150) | CHW: +1.5 (-182)

CHC: -1.5 (+150) | CHW: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-2, 3.94 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 5-1, 1.62 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (2-2, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Davis Martin (5-1, 1.62 ERA). Taillon's team is 2-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Taillon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The White Sox are 7-1-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox are 7-1 in Martin's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.7%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -112 favorite, while the White Sox are a -104 underdog at home.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are +150 to cover, while the White Sox are -182 to cover.

The over/under for the Cubs versus White Sox contest on May 16 has been set at 8.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (69%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 19 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 44 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 21-23-0 in 44 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have compiled a 19-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The White Sox have gone 18-19 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (48.6%).

The White Sox have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 23 times this season for a 23-19-0 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have collected a 24-18-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 16 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 38 hits and an OBP of .381 this season. He's batting .241 and slugging .481.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 102nd, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Happ heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Dansby Swanson has 28 hits this season and has a slash line of .189/.297/.351.

Alex Bregman is batting .250 with a .338 OBP and 14 RBI for Chicago this season.

Bregman takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .275 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a team-high .376 on-base percentage. He's batting .247 and slugging .494.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 92nd, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Vargas enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami's 35 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .227 while slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is 120th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Colson Montgomery is batting .237 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Chase Meidroth leads his team with a .394 slugging percentage.

Cubs vs White Sox Head to Head

5/15/2026: 10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/27/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/25/2025: 12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/18/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/17/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/16/2025: 13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/10/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/9/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!